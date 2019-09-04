Featured
Man uses neighbour's electricity while person is away
CTV London
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 5:24PM EDT
OPP charged a man with stealing electricity from his neighbour.
Police say on Saturday afternoon they were called to a residence on Queen Street in Tillsonburg.
They say a homeowner had been away for an extended period of time and upon returning home located an extension cord running from their residence into their neighbour's home.
Police have charged a 32-year-old man with theft of electricity.