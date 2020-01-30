LONDON, ONT -- London police are investigating after a man turned up at hospital suffering from a gunshot wound late Wednesday night.

Police say they do not know the exact location of the shooting but believe it to be in the downtown area.

The man was apparently treated for serious injuries before he left the hospital on his own.

Officers were able to speak to the man before he left hospital.

This incident is being investigated by members of the Major Crime Section, and is in its early stages.

Investigators believe that this was not a random incident.