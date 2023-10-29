LONDON
London

    • Man suffers critical injuries after fall from building, SIU investigating

    The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo) The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo)

    The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called to investigate after a man suffered critical injuries Saturday.

    London Police Services were called to a hotel in the 300-block of King Street, near Wellington Street, at about 7:15 p.m. for a man in distress.

    Officials said the man fell from the building at about 9:25 p.m.

    He was transported to hospital by paramedics due to his critical injuries.

    The SIU has invoked its mandate.

    The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

