Man stabbed while waiting inside vehicle at train crossing, suspect sought
London police are looking for a suspect who allegedly entered a vehicle that was stopped at a train crossing and stabbed the driver in central London, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a release from the London Police Service, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call in the area of Richmond and Piccadilly streets.
Police said a man was seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and was waiting at a train crossing when an unknown suspect entered his veicle and allegedly stabbed him before fleeing the area.
The incident at this time appears to be random.
An adult male was transported by paramedics to hospital with critical injuries.
Police conducted a search of the area, which yielded negative results.
London police said the suspect is described as follows:
- Male, dark-skinned, wearing a black hat, dark sweater or coat, tight, dark-coloured jeans, black boots and a white medical mask
The motive of the suspect also remains unknown at this time.
The investigation is currently in its early stages and police said more information will be provided to the public as it becomes available.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident or to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the London Police Service (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
