Man seriously assaulted by multiple people in Stratford, Ont.

Police in Stratford are searching for several suspects after a man was seriously assaulted late last weekend.

According to a news release, multiple people assaulted the victim in the area of Forman Avenue and Cawston Street between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking the public for their assistance in identifying the suspects responsible. According to police, a white minivan or small delivery van was seen speeding away from the scene and may be involved.

Anyone with surveillance video from the area of Cawston Street, Forman Avenue, Franklin Drive, and Buckingham Drive from between 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. or witnesses are asked to contact police at (519) 271-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.