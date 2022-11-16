Man sentenced to five years for part in jewellery store heist

A second man was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for his part in a violent robbery which took place three years ago in Northwest London.

On March, 19, 2019, men armed with sledgehammers smashed several display cases at Gordon’s Gold Jewellers on Hyde Park Road. They got away with more than half a million dollars in gold, necklaces, rings and diamonds.

While handing down his sentence for one of the men, Matthew Simpson, 38, Regional Senior Justice Bruce Thomas said, “this was a serious criminal offence.”

He continued, “The brazen robbery of a jewellery store in Northwest London at a time when patrons would normally be present.”

The court heard that Simpson, who has a criminal record, grew up in poverty on Oneida First Nation.

However, Justice Thomas told the court that the owners of Gordon’s Gold still suffer from anxiety and insecurity from the incident, and he sentenced Simpson to a total of five years in prison.

Four years for his part in the robbery as the getaway driver and one year for a firearms offence. However, he did get some credit for time already served.

Simpson was one of four men involved in the heist. Two others have already pleaded guilty. One man still remains on the run.

As for the stolen goods, most of it is still unaccounted for.

“They escaped with jewellery valued at $535,545.00. The proceeds of the crime were never recovered but for a single ring valued at $11,900.00,” said Justice Thomas.

The ring eventually showed up at a pawnshop.