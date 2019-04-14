Featured
Man pepper sprays woman and dog in St. Thomas: police
CTV London
Published Sunday, April 14, 2019 11:10AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 14, 2019 11:12AM EDT
St. Thomas police are on the look out for a man who allegedly pepper sprayed a woman and her dog.
Police say the incident happened around 12 p.m. on Saturday in the area of East Street and Curtis Street.
A man and a woman were walking their dogs when one broke free from its leash.
That's when the man used the pepper spray according to police.
A 39 year old St. Thomas man is wanted for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous person.
The woman was charged under the city's by-law for permitting a dog to run at large.