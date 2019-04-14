

CTV London





St. Thomas police are on the look out for a man who allegedly pepper sprayed a woman and her dog.

Police say the incident happened around 12 p.m. on Saturday in the area of East Street and Curtis Street.

A man and a woman were walking their dogs when one broke free from its leash.

That's when the man used the pepper spray according to police.

A 39 year old St. Thomas man is wanted for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous person.

The woman was charged under the city's by-law for permitting a dog to run at large.