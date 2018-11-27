

An early morning crash has claimed the life of a man in Norfolk County.

Provincial Police were called to a collision between a sedan and propane truck just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a grey sedan was westbound on Highway 3 near Charlotteville when the driver crossed over the centre line and collided with an eastbound propane truck.

Both vehicles then entered the ditch. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on scene while the driver of the truck was uninjured.

Highway 3 was expected be remain closed until 6 p.m. for the investigation and clean-up.