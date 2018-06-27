

CTV London





Police have one man in custody after a break-in suspect barricaded himself in a home in Carrick Township.

OPP responded to an address in the 400 block of Concession 14 around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday after a break-in was reported.

A family returned to their home and found two men inside, they immediately left and called police.

Once on scene police were able to arrest one suspect but the other barricaded themselves inside.

Police conducted a search of the property and arrested one man.

The roads around the scene were closed but are now open.

The investigation is continuing.