Featured
Man in custody following standoff with police in Carrick Township
Two Ontario Provincial Police cruisers are seen in this undated file photo.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:29AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 27, 2018 12:14PM EDT
Police have one man in custody after a break-in suspect barricaded himself in a home in Carrick Township.
OPP responded to an address in the 400 block of Concession 14 around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday after a break-in was reported.
A family returned to their home and found two men inside, they immediately left and called police.
Once on scene police were able to arrest one suspect but the other barricaded themselves inside.
Police conducted a search of the property and arrested one man.
The roads around the scene were closed but are now open.
The investigation is continuing.