LONDON, ONT. -- On the heels of Old Man Winter's latest blast, a London man with accessibilty issues is hoping his petition will lead to better sidewalk conditions for all.

Gerry LaHay has lost both of his legs but what he hasn't lost is his passion for life.

"I've learned a lot of lessons along the way and I've learned a lot about mental health, I've learned a lot about accessibilty and disabilities," says LaHay.

It was five years when it all started spiraling out of control.

"I didn't really deal with the end of the marriage and I developed a drinking problem and one thing lead to another with infections and I ended up losing both my legs to diabetes. I've been sober for three years, life right now despite the snow is is quite good, a great relationship with my grown children I'm very proud of them," LaHay says.

Since then he has been a man on a mission. His latest cause is to improve sidewalk accessibility for everyone especially during the winter months. He has started a petition which goes to council this week.

"Very inconsistent as far as the snow removal on the sidewalks is concerened. I'm not trying to beat up on the city they're doing their job as based on provincial mandates and bare minimums. You can't have sidewalks snow plowed one day with five centimeters and then the next day there's 15 and not touched," he says.

LaHay and others say they're just looking for improvements. He says last week when there wasn't even this much snow, he couldn't navigate even a few feet to catch the bus.

"I got stuck in the snow and tried to figure a way out. On a day like today you know it wouldn't make any sense to try and go out but with the expectation of sun tomorrow you'd hope that the city sidewalks get plowed," he says.

LaHay would like to see 1000 signatures on the petition.

The motion goes to the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee this week.