A Port Elgin woman is hoping for justice for her deceased cat.

Cindy Rossignol says her neighbor killed her cat with a rake last May, after the cat named Koda wandered onto her neighbour’s property.

Rossignol says she watched in horror as Koda was hit over the head and killed.

Rossignol rushed Koda to an emergency veterinary clinic, but the kitten did not survive.

She says Koda had become a vital member of the family and a source of comfort for her daughter.

“I got her because my daughter’s afraid to sleep alone,” she says. “Koda was there to make her feel safe.”

Bruce Macdonald, 77, is facing one count of killing an animal. He’ll appear in court Tuesday to answer to the charges.