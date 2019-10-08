Featured
Man charged with assault for allegedly striking child in stroller
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 1:01PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - St. Thomas police have charged a man with assault after they say he struck a young child.
Police say on Sunday a 22-year-old man was seen hitting the child who was in a stroller.
The man was located and charged with one count of assault.
The child was turned over to the care of a relative and the man was released with conditions.
The youngster did not sustain injuries, police say.