

CTV London





A 29-year-old man has been charged following a robbery attempt in northeast London.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect entered a business at Adelaide and Huron, demanded cash and threatened to shoot people in the store.

He tried to open the cash register but was confronted by an employee and fled on foot. No one was hurt.

The suspect was arrested a short distance away.

Police did not find any weapons.

He will appear in court Wednesday.