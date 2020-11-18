Advertisement
Man allegedly carrying sawed-off rifle facing dozen charges: Owen Sound police
The Owen Sound Police Service released this image of a sawed-off rifle seized on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Owen Sound police have laid a dozen criminal charges against a man they say was carrying a loaded, sawed-off rifle concealed in his jacket.
The 21-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.
Police say there was a brief struggle in a downtown apartment building before the man was apprehended.
At that point, the man was reported to be concealing a loaded, sawed-off rifle with no safety, as well as ammunition and a small amount of fentanyl.
According to police, the man is under a court order prohibiting the possession of firearms as a result of previous convictions for violent offences.
He is now facing 12 new charges, including possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of fentanyl.
He was being held in custody for a bail hearing.