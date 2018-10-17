

The Canadian Press





THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Police have arrested a B.C. man who is accused of swimming naked in a shark tank at a popular Toronto aquarium.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook of Toronto police says the man was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Ontario Provincial Police in the Thunder Bay area during a vehicle stop.

She says Toronto police were working with OPP to have him returned to face charges.

A man stunned patrons and staff at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada on Friday night when police say he stripped naked, hopped a security barrier and jumped into a large shark tank.

Witnesses say the man spent several minutes swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels.

Police allege the same man is wanted in connection with an alleged assault at another location earlier Friday that seriously injured a man.

Police say David Weaver, 37, of Nelson, B.C., was wanted for assault causing bodily harm and mischief interfere with property.