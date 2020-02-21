Malfunctioned heater to blame for Kipps Lane apartment blaze
Published Friday, February 21, 2020 8:31AM EST
This heater was the cause of a fire at Kipps Lane apartment building. (Courtesy LFD)
LONDON, ONT -- The London Fire Department says no one was injured after a heater malfunctioned causing a fire in a Kipps Lane apartment unit.
The fire was first reported by the fire department around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Blossom Gate Apartments.
Crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze and limit the damage.
The cause was an electrical malfunction to a heater.
A total damage estimate has not been released.