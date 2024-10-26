Mainly sunny weekend in store for Londoners
Fall is in full swing in the Forest City and across the region.
A mix of sun and cloud is expected Saturday with a slight chance of showers and a high of 12 degrees.
Saturday night will be clear but cool, with a low of minus 2.
Come Sunday, sunny skies are expected in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. With the wind chill it’ll feel like minus 4 in the morning, warming up to 13 degrees in the afternoon.
To start your workweek, Monday will be sunny with a high of 16 degrees. By the middle of the week, we’ll be warming up with highs in the low 20s.
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 12.
Saturday night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 2.
Sunday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 13. Wind chill minus 4 in the morning.
Monday: Sunny. High 16.
Tuesday: Cloudy. Windy. High 23.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 18.
