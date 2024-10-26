LONDON
    • Mainly sunny weekend in store for Londoners

    Fall colours are out in full force in this viewer-submitted photo taken just outside London, Ont. on Oct. 7, 2022. (Source: Milt Everitt) Fall colours are out in full force in this viewer-submitted photo taken just outside London, Ont. on Oct. 7, 2022. (Source: Milt Everitt)
    Fall is in full swing in the Forest City and across the region.

    A mix of sun and cloud is expected Saturday with a slight chance of showers and a high of 12 degrees.

    Saturday night will be clear but cool, with a low of minus 2.

    Come Sunday, sunny skies are expected in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. With the wind chill it’ll feel like minus 4 in the morning, warming up to 13 degrees in the afternoon.

    To start your workweek, Monday will be sunny with a high of 16 degrees. By the middle of the week, we’ll be warming up with highs in the low 20s.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 12.

    Saturday night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 2.

    Sunday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 13. Wind chill minus 4 in the morning.

    Monday: Sunny. High 16.

    Tuesday: Cloudy. Windy. High 23.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 18.

