LPS chief releases statement after woman charged for allegedly assaulting police officer

London Police Service (LPS) Chief Steve Williams issued a statement Tuesday afternoon after an incident at White Oaks Mall earlier this month involving a civilian and a police officer.

In a statement, Williams said, “Late last week, we were made aware of a video that had been shared online regarding an interaction between a London woman and our officers. An operational review of this incident has been completed.”

According to Williams, there were numerous witnesses to the incident and the arrest was captured on video. However, Williams adds that while it was unfortunate the woman was injured in the altercation, he is confident that the police response was appropriate and in accordance with police training.

“I would like to add my personal thanks to those citizens who provided aid at the scene, as well as those who called 9-1-1 for additional police assistance,” Williams said in the statement.

The incident first occurred on May 10 when London police responded to White Oaks Mall after a woman who was previously banned from the property refused to leave.

According to police, officers approached the suspect but she refused to leave when directed. When the officer advised the woman that she’d be arrested for trespassing, she resisted arrest and became combative with the officer.

Additional officers were called to assist, and upon their arrival, the suspect continued to assault the officer and resist arrest, according to police.

Both the officer and the woman sustained minor injuries.

As a result, a 36-year-old woman from London has been charged with the following:

Fail to leave premises when directed

Resist arrest

Assault a peace officer

“The matter remains before the courts and the LPS will not be commenting further. I continue to ask that people withhold speculation or judgement until the facts of the matter are presented in court,” Williams added.

The woman is scheduled to appear in London court on August 2 in relation to the charges.