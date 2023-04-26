Look who joined the picket along side striking PSAC workers in London

Striking PSAC members are joined on their picket by other public sector unions in London on April 26, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Striking PSAC members are joined on their picket by other public sector unions in London on April 26, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

How is the PSAC strike impacting you? Share your story

After a week of striking, negotiations between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal Treasury Board have 'ground to a halt,' the union said Wednesday. If you have been impacted by federal service disruptions as a result of the strike, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

