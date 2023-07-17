Londoners 'Suit Up for Jack' in blood donation campaign

People all over the world are suiting up for Jack all year long — and you can too.

The Suit Up for Jack campaign started two years ago in London, and was inspired by a young boy named Jack Malot-Clarke.

Jack was diagnosed with severe aplastic anaemia two years ago, and one year later was diagnosed with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria. To date, Jack has required 152 blood transfusions.

The campaign encourages people to dress up in costumes and donate blood — not just for Jack, but for anyone in need.

Jack is a blood donate advocate who loves costumes and has become London’s Canadian Blood Services’ very own superhero because of his bravery.

30 per cent of those who suited up for Jack in cosplay are first-time donors, and chose to become donors because of the campaign.