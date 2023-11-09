LONDON
London

    • Londoners come out swinging at annual Fight to End Homelessness

    It was a big turnout for the third annual ‘Fight to End Homelessness’ fundraiser at RBC Place

    Amateur fighters battled it out for a good cause in front of a sold out crowd

    A total of 32 local entrepreneurs and business leaders were given 18 weeks of training to take part in the boxing Ontario sanctioned match.

    All funds raised from Wednesday night’s event go towards Joan’s Place, a hub of Youth Opportunities Unlimited.

    "I’ve seen it, I work downtown, I see it all day every day, and we're surrounded by it. And there is no better organization for youth homelessness in the city than Youth Opportunities Unlimited, they really have that wrap around support that's important for the youth,” said Brent Lucier, co-chair and co-founder of Fight to End Homelessness.

    Last year's fundraiser raised $300,000 for Youth Opportunities Unlimited

    "Each one of these participants, each one of these fighters, they've earned and they've developed and they've got a connection to the cause now, which changes them in some ways too," said Steve Cordes, CEO of Youth Opportunities Unlimited.  

