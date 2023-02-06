Londoner just missed being in Turkish quake zone

Kamala Shiriyeva’s tour group is seen just days before an earthquake damaged Gaziantep Castle (Courtesy: Kamala Shiriyeva). Kamala Shiriyeva’s tour group is seen just days before an earthquake damaged Gaziantep Castle (Courtesy: Kamala Shiriyeva).

Why was the Turkiye-Syria earthquake so bad?

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria on Monday is likely to be one of the deadliest this decade, seismologists said, with a more than 100 km rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates.

