A 27-year-old London man is facing charges related to smuggling people into the U.S. following an investigation by RCMP, the Canadian Border Services Agency, and the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

The joint investigation began in September of 2017 when RCMP officers were contacted by HIS regarding individuals coming into the U.S. illegally.

As a result of the investigation a London man is facing 3 counts of conspiracy to commit an indicatable offence contrary to the criminal code.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on July 20th in London.