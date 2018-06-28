Featured
Londoner charged with smuggling people into the U.S.
A Canadian Border Services agent stands watch at Gate 523 on Tuesday, December 8, 2015 where Syrian refugees will first arrive at Pearson International Airport in Toronto later this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
CTV London
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:33AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:36AM EDT
A 27-year-old London man is facing charges related to smuggling people into the U.S. following an investigation by RCMP, the Canadian Border Services Agency, and the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
The joint investigation began in September of 2017 when RCMP officers were contacted by HIS regarding individuals coming into the U.S. illegally.
As a result of the investigation a London man is facing 3 counts of conspiracy to commit an indicatable offence contrary to the criminal code.
The suspect is expected to appear in court on July 20th in London.