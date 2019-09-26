Featured
London transit fares set to go up next year
Londoners wait to board a LTC bus on Monday, April 11, 2016. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 12:23PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - Get ready to pay more to ride the bus in London, Ont. in 2020.
The London Transit Commission approved a far increase on Wednesday night, with fares set to rise as much as 18 per cent.
Facing a multi-million dollar budget crunch, the LTC is looking to raise an additional $3.3 million next year from fares.
Staff recommended spreading the increase across all fare categories including cash tickets and monthly passes.
A cash fare will rise from $2.75 to $3.00 whereas a monthly pass would rise from $81 dollars to $95 dollars.
This would be the first fare increase since 2008.