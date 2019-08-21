

Brent Lale, CTV London





The London Transit Commission has announced its new route changes, which will take effect September 1.

Highlights include two new express routes and new service to businesses in the industrial area along Exeter Road, White Oak Road, and Bradley Avenue.

“That represents connectivity to 450 businesses that never had that with LTC,” says London Mayor Ed Holder. “It puts employers and employees together along the southern and east end industrial routes for the city.”

Also announced was the extension of hours of nine different routes that will now serve until 1 a.m.

Express Route 93 will connect Masonville Mall and White Oaks Mall, and Express Route 94 will travel along the Dundas and Western/Wharncliffe corridors.

Many other routes will now connect Western University and Fanshawe College.

Holder adds that the new service will be a benefit to everyone who uses public transit.