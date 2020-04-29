LONDON, ONT. -- Teachers at West Oaks French Immersion Public School have given students a unique COVID-19 homework assignment - one that's bringing smiles in difficult times.

Students in Grade 2 and 3 were asked to write letters for medical personnel expressing their gratitude.

Twin brothers Clay and Wes Martin thanked nurses as well as paramedics for their bravery in their letters.

“I’m sorry you have to work at the hospital during COVID-19,” said Wes, “Thank you for saving lives even though your kids at home miss you. I am praying that you have a bubble of protection around you when you work with sick people, thank you so much.”

“Dear ambulance and paramedics, my name is Clay and I am eight years old. I had breathing problems when I was younger and you picked me up and took me to the hospital…I love superheroes like Flash, and I think you are a real life superhero. I hope you stay safe while helping others.”

Zillan Moss, one of the school’s second grade teachers, says the students are happy to have an outlet to discuss COVID-19, the pandemic they hear about daily.

“They really put their hearts and their souls into it. [The letters] are cute and they are heartfelt and the kids really want everything to be OK and that came out really loud and clear.”

Isabella Attaide is one of the students who wrote a family letter - to her Uncle Bruce.

“I am so thankful that you are a nurse at this hard moment with the COVID-19 virus. I can’t imagine how hard you are working right now, working days and nights and weekends as a nurse and being away from the family for so many hours…they are all truly heroes.”

All the messages of love and support have been delivered to medical personnel with messages being delivered right back.

St. Joseph’s Hospice wrote to the students, “Thank you all so very much for thinking of us…as you know it has been a tough few weeks for us. Every bit of moral support helps and it is greatly appreciated.”

A labour and delivery nurse, Bev Galati, says “I’ve printed them all out and shared them with my co-workers…reading such kind notes from our future generation makes every day better!”