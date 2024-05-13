'Armed with a machine-gun style airsoft gun': Sarnia police lay charges

LONDON
    Machine-gun style airsoft gun seized by Sarnia police on May 9, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police) Machine-gun style airsoft gun seized by Sarnia police on May 9, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)
    A Sarnia man has been charged after an incident involving an encampment on Thursday night.

    According to police, two people were putting up a small encampment behind a business between Confederation Street and Michener Road in Sarnia.

    Around 10:15 p.m. the got a phone call from a man concerned about potential vandalism to his own nearby property.

    At 11 p.m., the man called police back with concerns about a delayed response and told police he would be taking matters into his own hands.

    Armed with a machine gun style airsoft gun, police said the man began shooting pellets in the direction of the encampment. No one was hit or injured.

    Police arrived at 11:15 p.m. and reported the suspect to be verbally agitated about the response time — due to call volume.

    According to police, the man got in his truck and started driving erratically, squealing tires and flashing his light at police. He abruptly parked, entered his shop, and refused to come out until police secured the perimeter and maintained communication with him.

    At 12:49 a.m., the 31 year old was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, criminal harassment and driving while under suspension. 

    Machine-gun style airsoft gun seized by Sarnia police on May 9, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)Items seized by Sarnia police as part of an investigation on May 9, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)

