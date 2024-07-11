Fire crews tackle roaring blaze at dairy farm

LONDON
    A massive hay fire at a London dairy farm kept firefighters busy Thursday night.

    Fire crews responded to the fire at 3700 Old Victoria Rd. just after 8:30 p.m.

    Eglin Fire and Thames Centre Fire were called in to assist.

    At this time, it is unclear if there were any injuries, and cause is unknown.

