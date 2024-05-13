LONDON
London

    • Trudeau in St. Thomas to highlight childcare budget items

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in southwestern Ontario on Monday.

    Speaking at a daycare centre in St. Thomas, Trudeau highlighted items in the 2024 budget he said will build more child care spaces and infrastructure, support early childhood educators across the country, and help more families access affordable child care.

    "Affordable child care gives moms and dads the opportunity to build their careers, helps families save money, and gives kids the best start to life. With Budget 2024, we're creating more child care spaces, hiring more early childhood educators, giving them more training, and working with provinces like Ontario to make sure families get the care they deserve. Affordable, quality child care – that's what fairness looks like," said Trudeau,

    Also on hand for the announcement were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, and the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien.

