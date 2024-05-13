HPPH looking for Seaforth dog and its owner

Public health officials in Huron County are hoping to identify a dog and its owner.

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) said around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, there was an incident involving a dog on Birch Street in Seaforth.

The dog involved in the incident is described as large and brown or grey in colour. One woman accompanied the dog and was seen driving an SUV-like vehicle.

While details of the incident weren’t disclosed, HPPH said it is investigating this incident to check if the dog has up-to-date rabies vaccination.

Anyone who has any information about this dog should contact Huron Perth Public Health at 1-888-221-2133 ext. 3670.

After hours or over the weekend, call the main number and follow the prompts to reach the answering service.