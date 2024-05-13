LONDON
    • Showers and heat in London area on Monday

    The temperature will spike in the London area on Monday.

    With rain showers expected most of the day, the temperature will hit a high around 25 C. The normal for this time of year being around 20 C.

    The overnight low will also remain warm around 13 C, normal being 7 C.

    The temperature falls again for Tuesday as rain showers continue. Sunshine making its way into the forecast mid week and for most of the weekend.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

    Monday Night: Partly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 13.

    Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 18.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High 23.

    Thursday: Sunny. High 25.

    Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

