

CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff, CTV London





LONDON, Ont - It was a long night for students at London International Academy after a gas leak forced a temporary evacuation just before midnight.

Emergency crews responded to the location on Horton Street east of Richmond after reports of a gas leak around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews quickly confirmed a leak with potential dangerous levels of gas.

Many students were welcomed in the nearby Shelby’s restaurant which had been preparing to close at the time.

Gas was shut off to the building and it was determined that the leak was coming from a valve on a boiler, according to officials.

Students were allowed to return to the building around 1 a.m. however gas remains shut off until repairs can be done Wednesday.