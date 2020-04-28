MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- There have been no new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours in Middlesex-London, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford-Elgin or Huron-Perth, according to local health unit numbers released on Tuesday.

There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Middlesex-London reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 384.

That number includes 201 resolved cases, an increase of seven, and 32 deaths, no new deaths since Monday.

Of the totals, 108 cases and 17 deaths are in long-term care and retirement homes.

That’s an increase of eight cases in seniors’ homes in the last 24 hours.

In Oxford and Elgin counties, there were two new cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 59, including 28 resolved – and increase of four over Monday – and no change in the number of deaths, which stands at four.

Lambton Public Health says the region now has 178 confirmed cases, eight more since Monday, with 84 recovered (an increase of four) and 14 previously reported deaths.

As of Tuesday there were 44 positive cases of COVID-19 in Huron and Perth counties, one more in the last 24 hours, but there was also one more recovery, bringing that total to 31.

There were no new deaths reported by the Huron Perth Health Unit, leaving the total for the region at four.

Grey Bruce Public Health’s most recent update on Monday listed the region has having a total of 77 cases, with 37 of those recovered. That’s three new cases and two new recoveries in 24 hours.

Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie says while the number of new cases is fluctuating, we’re starting to see a downward trend in the five-day average.

However, he added that if we look at data from other developed countries, “We’re in this for some time longer, there is light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not at the end of it.”

He says it has taken six weeks to reach the peak, and it will take at least as many to come down, and even then, there may not be a “conclusive end to the outbreak.”

The fairly low local rate of positive cases and lack of deaths in the past 24 hours, is at odds with the provincial numbers.

Across Ontario, there were 525 new cases and 59 deaths, another single-day high in deaths for the province.