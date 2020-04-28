LONDON, ONT. -- Administrators say a COVID-19 outbreak at St. Joseph’s Hospice has been declared resolved by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The outbreak affected 13 staff members and five patients at the hospice.

St. Joseph’s Hospice stopped taking new admissions just over a week ago because of the outbreak.

Executive Director Janet Groen says a professional cleaning service was called in to do what she calls ‘a deep clean’ of the facility.

St. Joseph’s Hospice will now screen and test new patients before admitting them and only those without a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis will be admitted.

They are also limiting visitors to one per day and all visitors will be screened.

They’ll also have to abide by guidelines regarding the use of masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene.