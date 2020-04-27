MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- There were two new COVID-19 cases and one new death in Middlesex-London in the last 24 hours, bringing the totals for the region Monday to 374 cases, including 32 deaths and 194 resolved cases.

Of the totals, the Middlesex-London Health Unit says 100 cases are connected to long-term care and retirement homes, which have also been faced with 17 deaths.

There were no new cases in seniors’ facilities reported Monday, but the most recent death was tied to a long-term care home.

In Oxford and Elgin counties, the total number of cases remains at 57 as of Monday – no change in the last 24 hours – with 24 resolved and four deaths.

Meanwhile Lambton Public Health is reporting a total of 170 confirmed cases, with nearly half – 80 cases – having recovered. To date there have been 14 deaths in the region.

In Huron and Perth counties, one new case was reported Monday, bringing the total in the region to 43, with four deaths and 30 recovered cases.

That means, according to the data from Huron Perth Public Health, there are just nine active cases in that region.

As of Sunday, Grey Bruce Public Health was dealing with a total of 74 cases, of which 35 have been resolved. There have been no deaths in the region.

Across the province, there were 57 more deaths, and 424 new cases.