One new COVID-19 related death and eight new cases in Middlesex-London
Published Sunday, April 26, 2020 12:48PM EDT
A docttor handles a vial in this image. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting one new COVID-19 death and eight new cases on Sunday.
That brings the total to 31 deaths and 372 cases in the region.
In long-term care homes there are currently 59 cases and 12 deaths.
Retirement homes in the region have seen 41 cases and 4 deaths.
Southwestern Public Health which covers Oxford and Elgin Counties reported 57 cases Sunday with four deaths.
Meanwhile, Huron Perth Public Health is reporting 42 total cases and four deaths.