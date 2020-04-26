LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting one new COVID-19 death and eight new cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 31 deaths and 372 cases in the region.

In long-term care homes there are currently 59 cases and 12 deaths.

Retirement homes in the region have seen 41 cases and 4 deaths.

Southwestern Public Health which covers Oxford and Elgin Counties reported 57 cases Sunday with four deaths.

Meanwhile, Huron Perth Public Health is reporting 42 total cases and four deaths.