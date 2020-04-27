COURTLAND, ONT. -- An outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care home near Tillsonburg has the community concerned for residents and staff.

Courtland, a less than 10-minute drive southeast of Tillsonburg, is located just inside the Norfolk County line.

There, one staff member at the Caressant Care Courtland Long-Term Care Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member is now self-isolating at home.

The situation has sparked the Haldimand-Norfolk Public Health Unit to begin testing residents and staff members.

At this point, no one else is showing signs, and residents are confined to their rooms with meals being brought to them.

The situation is upsetting to many in town, including Cortney Payne-Mercer. She lives just across the street from the home, but her father-in-law is inside.

“There’s nothing you can do. I think feeling helpless is the worst part.”

Before the pandemic shut down activities, Courtland resident Karen Hodges sang at Caressant Care. She worries about the anxiety staff – and especially residents – are undoubtedly feeling.

“Think of the people that are in there that can’t go out. And a lot of them don’t really know what’s going on, they just know no one is coming to see them.”

Meanwhile, as the situation in Courtland develops, the local health unit is also managing an outbreak on a farm.

It has not disclosed the location, but says it is taking place at an agricultural seasonal residence. The health unit has not confirmed the number of cases at this point.

As of Monday, Haldimand-Norfolk has 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 36 recovered cases and 33 deaths.