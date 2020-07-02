MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Ontario Health Coalition is rallying across Ontario, including outside London's Covent Garden Market, over concerns about long-term care homes and planned changes to home care.

The rallies, being held at noon Thursday in a number of cities, including outside Queen's Park, aims to raise the issue of staffing in long-term care homes and upcoming bills related to seniors' homes and home care.

According to the Ontario Health Coalition, Bill 175 "guts the existing home and community care legislation, eradicates oversight in home and community care, and moves vital protections to new regulations that set up a regime to privatize currently publicly delivered home and community care."

The legislature is also expected to vote on Bill 161 when it resumes next week, which will place limits on bringing class-action lawsuits against corporations like those that run for-profit long-term care homes.

Funding and staffing issues at long-term care homes have been blamed for significant COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths at a number of facilities in Ontario.

The pandemic has also made those issues worse, the OHC says, "Staff and families report that if anything, the staffing emergency is much worse than it was prior to COVID-19 when it was already a crisis. Overtime is off the charts. Agency staff, who travel from home to home are more common than ever. Shortages are severe across the province."

The province has said Bill 175 will not privatize home care.

In a statement released to CTV News amid similar protests last week, a spokesperson for Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliot said the bill would "enable the delivery of flexible care models" and "in no way enables the privatization of home care."

It continues “home and community care will continue to be managed and overseen by non-profit health service providers such as hospitals or primary care teams as outlined in Bill 175. These non-profit health service providers will be able to contract with non-profit and for-profit home care organizations."

But the OHC argues the new bill guts the existing act, and hands home care services currently provided exclusively on a non-profit basis to a number of agencies, including for-profit corporations, while removing public oversight.

- With files from CTV Kitchener