London Police Service opens new Community Foot Patrol office

The London Police Service (LPS) has announced the opening of a new Community Foot Patrol office located at 183 Dundas St.

The new office will serve as a home base for London, Ont.’s Community Foot Patrol Unit officers who provide policing services to the downtown and Old East Village areas.

The Unit is staffed by 22 members – three supervisors and 19 front-line officers – who patrol on both foot and bike throughout the year.

“We have heard from the community that safety in the downtown core is a key concern,” said Acting Chief Trish McIntyre. “Our Foot Patrol officers work hard each day to connect with residents, business owners, and visitors to identify and address concerns, and this office space allows them a more convenient and accessible way to do that work.”

LPS said in a release that the storefront location will “support more efficient delivery of policing services allowing Foot Patrol officers closer access to investigative aids.”

“While our priority will continue to be foot and bike patrols through the downtown and Old East Village neighbourhoods, as we know that our physical presence in these spaces helps to mitigate issues and concerns, this office will provide a much-needed space for officers to do work that needs to be done in an office setting, including interviews, research and report writing,” said McIntyre. “This space provides one more way for us to meet the community where they are, and we’re thrilled to offer this additional tool to our Community Foot Patrol Unit.”