London Police Service opens new Community Foot Patrol office
The London Police Service (LPS) has announced the opening of a new Community Foot Patrol office located at 183 Dundas St.
The new office will serve as a home base for London, Ont.’s Community Foot Patrol Unit officers who provide policing services to the downtown and Old East Village areas.
The Unit is staffed by 22 members – three supervisors and 19 front-line officers – who patrol on both foot and bike throughout the year.
“We have heard from the community that safety in the downtown core is a key concern,” said Acting Chief Trish McIntyre. “Our Foot Patrol officers work hard each day to connect with residents, business owners, and visitors to identify and address concerns, and this office space allows them a more convenient and accessible way to do that work.”
LPS said in a release that the storefront location will “support more efficient delivery of policing services allowing Foot Patrol officers closer access to investigative aids.”
“While our priority will continue to be foot and bike patrols through the downtown and Old East Village neighbourhoods, as we know that our physical presence in these spaces helps to mitigate issues and concerns, this office will provide a much-needed space for officers to do work that needs to be done in an office setting, including interviews, research and report writing,” said McIntyre. “This space provides one more way for us to meet the community where they are, and we’re thrilled to offer this additional tool to our Community Foot Patrol Unit.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Death toll keeps rising in Greece's deadliest train crash
Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.
Harry, Meghan asked to leave U.K. home in further royal rift
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the royal family amid preparations for the coronation of his father, King Charles III.
Most Canadian provinces banning or considering banning TikTok from government-issued phones
Following Canada’s decision to ban TikTok from federal government-issued mobile devices Monday, most provinces have either followed suit or are considering implementing a similar ban on the video app.
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence officials tell MPs elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, MPs on the House of Commons committee examining foreign election interference are hearing from some of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials.
Man sets world record with nearly 3,000 consecutive visits to Disneyland
A California man set a Guinness World Record for most consecutive visits to Disneyland after going to the park for nearly 3,000 days in a row.
ArriveCan app to be reviewed by Canada's auditor general
Canada's auditor general will be conducting a performance audit of the federal government's ArriveCan application, CTV News has confirmed. This comes after opposition MPs joined forces in November to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border app.
Justin Bieber cancels remaining Justice World Tour dates
Justin Bieber fans waiting eagerly for new dates for his postponed international tour have been told the shows won't be going ahead.
Two Conservative MPs silent after Poilievre says they 'regret' meeting German politician
Two Conservative members of Parliament are remaining tight-lipped about whether they regret meeting with a German politician, which is something Pierre Poilievre has said they do.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after family dispute in Guelph
Guelph Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was found dead on Tuesday.
-
Person airlifted after pair of collisions south of Guelph: police
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced further road closures after a second collision just outside Aberfoyle.
-
Seed library locations sprouting across Cambridge as home garden popularity grows
Among the stacks of books at the Preston Idea Exchange, you may be surprised to find stacks of seeds too.
Windsor
-
Windsor couple ties the knot at home, 10 days before bride dies of cancer
With tears in his eyes and two wedding rings around his fingers, Kenny Renaud recalls the joy he felt whenever the love of his life would smile or laugh.
-
Windsor Star printing plant workers plead to preserve century-old archives
The final day of local printing for the Windsor Star is just days away and with that, the loss of more than 75 jobs at the Starway plant as the newspaper printing operations move to Toronto.
-
No charges against Windsor police officers after man injured while in custody: SIU
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found officers did not commit any criminal offence in connection to a man’s injuries sustained while in police custody.
Barrie
-
Victim's loved ones seek justice following Family Day homicide
The family of Barrie's first homicide victim of 2023, Ron Peterson, is trying to come to terms with his death just days after laying him to rest.
-
Driver in Barrie arrested for speeding 143km/h on city street, refusing breath sample
A 30-year-old driver faces charges after officers say they clocked him speeding along a city street in the south end of Barrie at more than double the posted limit.
-
Ont. mom, 40, plans to go back to school after $1M lotto win
A 40-year-old mother is making big plans to better her education after winning $1 million with Lotto 6/49.
Northern Ontario
-
Fingerprint 'mistake' led to charge of first suspect in Sweeney murder
A former Sudbury police officer testified Wednesday that it was his mistake that led to the arrest and subsequent release of the first murder suspect in the Renee Sweeney murder case.
-
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence officials tell MPs elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, MPs on the House of Commons committee examining foreign election interference are hearing from some of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials.
-
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe passes first budget with 2.5 per cent tax increase in 2023
Ottawa city council has approved its $5.5 billion 2023 budget, which includes a 2.5 per cent increase to property taxes.
-
Four people hospitalized after Riverside South house fire
Paramedics treated seven people for smoke inhalation—four of whom were taken to hospital—after a major house fire in Riverside South Tuesday night.
-
Vigil planned to mourn Rideau Canal Skateway
Community groups in Ottawa are planning a vigil to mourn the Rideau Canal Skateway, which did not open for the first time in its 53-year history this year.
Toronto
-
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
-
'Lucky to be alive:' Video captures moment transport truck slammed into suspected stolen vehicle on Hwy. 401
Aman Kumar says that he feels “lucky to be alive” after colliding with a suspected stolen vehicle on Highway 401 amid icy conditions last week.
-
Bonnie Crombie says she is 'entirely focused' on Mississauga amid Ontario Liberal leadership buzz
Bonnie Crombie says that she is 'entirely focused' on her responsibilities as Mississauga’s mayor amid reports that she is being courted to run for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal party.
Montreal
-
Animal Rescue outraged after Longueuil police officer shoots wounded deer more than a dozen times
Animal Rescue in Longueuil is calling the actions of a Longueuil police (SPAL) officer "outrageous" after the officer was filmed shooting a deer multiple times while it was on the ground. SPAL communications spokesperson Francois Boucher said that on Feb. 19, a concerned citizen called the police about a wounded deer near Michel-Chartrand Park and that it was shot 13 times.
-
Outdoor equipment retailer no longer selling leg hold traps
Less than seven days after a CTV News story about leg-hold traps in Quebec, at least one retailer is no longer selling the items. The outdoor sporting goods and clothing store SAIL was one of three retailers named in a petition calling for a boycott from a group in Montreal opposed to leg-hold traps due to their propensity to catch non-target animals such as pets.
-
'I was shocked': Montreal immigrant family finds apartment looted, defaced with swastikas after fire
The apartment was spared from the fire, aside from some smoke damage. But when its occupant returned to retrieve his things, he was met with an unwelcome sight.
Atlantic
-
Retiring RCMP Commissioner Lucki to present on 'handling mass casualty events' at global conference
A week before her retirement, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is scheduled to speak at a global conference focused on “police innovation.”
-
Special weather statements issued for the Maritimes ahead of heavy snowfall
Special weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada for all three Maritimes provinces advising of the potential for heavy snow Thursday into Friday.
-
'Unfree labour': N.B. seafood foreign workers faced awful conditions, study says
Temporary foreign workers in New Brunswick's seafood industry during the COVID-19 pandemic suffered gruelling and sometimes dangerous conditions, says a new study by Dalhousie University.
Winnipeg
-
Death of patient at Winnipeg hospital under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of a patient at a Winnipeg hospital.
-
One month after finishing home build, owners told to scrap plans due to administrative error
A month after finishing their newly built home complete with a basement suite, a Manitoba couple has been told to scrap their plans due to an administrative error made by the rural municipality.
-
135-year-old Winnipeg curling club finding a new home in St. James
A 135-year-old Winnipeg curling club is finding a new home in St. James after its current building is being put up for sale.
Calgary
-
Massive fraud at Calgary company 'went unnoticed', police say
Calgary police say a woman who posed as a chartered professional accountant for an oil and gas company is facing charges after she allegedly defrauded the company for nearly two years.
-
ASIRT investigating after alleged exchange of fire with Mountie sends Canmore man to hospital
Alberta’s police watchdog confirms it is probing the shooting of a suspect by the RCMP in Canmore, Alta.
-
No event centre funding in provincial budget as Bettman visits Calgary
There was a lot of money flowing in Calgary's direction in Tuesday's pre-election budget, but one item missing from the list was funding for a new event centre. Despite Danielle Smith supporting the project, her government is not committing any cash at this point.
Edmonton
-
Firearms rights, changes to trespassing laws focus of upcoming legislature session
Government House Leader Joseph Schow announced the government's priorities for the fourth session of the 30th legislature on Wednesday morning.
-
'Not one red cent': SACE disappointed after being left out of Tuesday's provincial budget
The CEO of the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE) says she's disappointed no additional funding was allocated to survivors of sexual and domestic violence in Tuesday's provincial budget.
-
Appeal court increases prison time for Edmonton club promoter in sex assault case
Alberta's top court has increased the sentence of a former club promoter convicted of sexually assaulting several women to 11 years.
Vancouver
-
3 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5
Three people are dead and two others are in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash in the B.C. Interior Wednesday morning.
-
B.C. and Ottawa reach $27B health funding agreement
The British Columbia government has agreed in principle to a $27.47 billion deal for health-care funding from the federal government.
-
B.C. woman whose storage locker was reassigned 9 years after condo purchase sues realtor
A B.C. woman whose storage locker was reassigned nine years after she bought her condo has lost her bid to sue the realtor for $5,000 for negligence and misrepresentation.