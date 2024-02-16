London police release video of suspect vehicle in Highbury Avenue hit-and-run

London police have released video of suspect vehicle believed to be involved in an east end hit-and-run that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries earlier this week.

According to the London Police Service (LPS), shortly after 3 a.m. on Feb. 12, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Highbury Avenue North and Florence Street following a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

An adult male was transported to hospital by paramedic services with serious injuries.

Police said the involved vehicle had fled from the scene prior to police arrival.

Highbury Avenue North was closed between Dundas Street and Brydges Street for several hours while police investigated.

On Friday, police released surveillance video and a description of the suspect vehicle. It is described as a dark coloured sedan with damage to the front grill, hood, or windshield. The suspect vehicle was last seen travelling west on Huron Street from Highbury Avenue North.

A suspect vehicle wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in the area of Highbury Avenue and Florence Street in London, Ont. is seen on Feb. 12, 2024. (Source: London Police Service/YouTube)

Members of the LPS Traffic Management Unit have shared video surveillance of the suspect vehicle travelling on Highbury Avenue North from Florence Street, where it can be seen operating with only daytime running lights on after the collision.

Investigators are asking any member of the public that may have been in the area of Highbury Avenue North between Florence and Huron streets and Huron Street west of Highbury Avenue North between 3:10 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. and who may have dash-cam, residential or business video surveillance that could assist with the investigation, to contact London police.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

London, Ont. police are on scene of a serious collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Highbury Avenue North and Florence Street on Feb. 12, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)