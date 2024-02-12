Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after hit-and-run on Highbury Avenue North

A pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene of a collision on Highbury Avenue North in the early morning hours of Monday.

According to the London Police Service, shortly after 3 a.m. emergency crews responded to the intersection of Highbury Avenue North and Florence Street in relation to a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

An adult male was transported to hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

Police said the involved vehicle had fled from the scene prior to police arrival.

Members of the Traffic Management Unit remain at the scene Monday morning as they continue with the investigation.

As a result, Highbury Avenue North will be closed between Dundas Street and Brydges Street until the investigation is complete.

Investigators are appealing to members of the public who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have dash-cam footage or video surveillance that could assist with the investigation, to contact them.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).