London police officer fires gun during stolen vehicle investigation
London police stolen vehicle investigation on Noel Avenue in London Ont. on Oct. 1, 2018. (Morgan Baker/CTV)
CTV London
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 4:23PM EDT
A London police officer had to discharge their gun in the midst of a stolen vehicle investigation Monday afternoon.
Officers attended 35 Noel Ave. around 1:45 p.m. for the investigation and and interaction took place with a man.
During that interaction, an officer fired his gun.
No one was hurt.
A man was arrested and remains in custody.
The investigation continues.