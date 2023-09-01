London police lay attempted murder charge against suspect wanted since mid-August
A second suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on Richmond Row last month has been arrested, London police said on Friday.
According to the London Police Service, on Aug. 17, 2023 at approximately 1:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Richmond Street and Central Avenue for a reported shooting in a parking lot of a downtown business.
Upon arrival, police located an adult man with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police later learned the shooting broke out following an altercation between two groups of people in which a victim was robbed of personal property.
On Aug. 18, 2023, police arrested and charged a 30-year-old male with robbery/theft from person with violence.
Police had then requested the public’s help identifying a second suspect involved in the shooting.
On Friday, London police said the second suspect, a 31-year-old man from Brampton has been arrested and charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Robbery
- Attempt to commit murder using a firearm
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding and licence
- Three (3) counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Friday in relation to the charges.
London police continue to investigate.
