One man in custody, second sought in Richmond Row shooting

London, Ont. police say one person is in custody and a second suspect remains on the loose after a early morning shooting on Richmond Row.

Officers were called to a parking lot behind a Richmond Street bar around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. A man was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say prior to the shooting, there was an altercation between two groups of people.

A man was arrested but investigators continue to look for another suspect. He's described as Black and was wearing dark clothing. He was last seen in the area of Richmond and Mill streets at 1:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.