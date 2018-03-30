

CTV London





London police have issued a warning to the public following another robbery and shooting in the area of Wonderland Road and Viscount Road.

Police say it happened Thursday evening in the parking lot of Jesse Davidson Park.

Multiple shots were fired when a man tried to rob a young couple of their vehicle.

The male victim was shot twice and the female was assaulted with a weapon.

Police say injuries sustained by both victims are considered to be non-life threatening.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6’ tall.

The circumstances are very similar to another attempted robbery on Feb. 11, 2018, in the parking lot at Westmount Mall.

In that incident, shots were fired as a man tried to rob another young couple of their vehicle.

“We are quite concerned about these incidents and want to encourage people to be vigilant, be aware of your surroundings and be sure to report any suspicious activity in this area to police immediately,” said Det. Sgt. Blair Harvey in a news release.

Contact police or Crime Stoppers if you have any information.