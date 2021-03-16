LONDON, ONT. -- This summer you can get an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the world’s oldest baseball diamond.

Labatt Memorial Park will be offering public tours this summer to display the unique history of the park.

You can walk the same grounds and halls as legendary athletes such as Satchel Paige, Ty Cobb, Fergie Jenkins, Jesse Owens, Deion Sanders, and more.

The tours are being offered thanks to support from the Government of Ontario, Tourism London, and the City of London.

Guests can go behind the scenes to see artifacts and learn about the famous teams and players who have come through the park.

Currently home to the London Majors, Labatt Memorial Park has been in operation since 1877.

It will be part of the new Southwestern Ontario Baseball Heritage Pass which gives patrons access to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fames and Museum in St. Marys and the site of one of the first ever recorded games in Beachville.

