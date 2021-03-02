LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigation two separate incidents where shots were fired early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m. police attended the 100-block of Marconi Blvd. after a citizen reported hearing the sound of gunshots.

Police found no damage but did find evidence of a gun being fired.

Under an hour later police were called to area of Rectory Street and Walker Street after a reported shooting.

Police found that a gun had been fired and window of a residence was hit.

No injuries have been reported and no weapons have been recovered.

Police could not comment if the instances are considered linked.

Anyone with any information is asked to call London police.