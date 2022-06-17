London police investigating kidnapping and extortion
London police are investigating the kidnapping of a man, according to a release.
Police say officers received information on Wednesday that a man had not been seen for several days and may have been the victim of a kidnapping.
Police also say they learned that the person reportedly kidnapped was believed to be a victim of extortion.
Early Thursday morning, police say the man was found in the city and had sustained minor injuries.
Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
Combative Putin dismisses 'stupid' Western sanctions 'blitzkrieg'
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Friday of colonial arrogance and trying to crush his country with "stupid" sanctions that amounted to an economic "blitzkrieg".
Philippine militants accused of beheading Canadian tourists surrender
Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
Why the COVID Alert App never took off in Canada
Health Canada announced on Friday that the COVID Alert app has been shut down, citing low usage, falling case counts and hospitalizations as well as the lack of PCR testing across Canada.
Freeland’s 'affordability plan' will help Canadians with inflation, but not immediately: economist
To help Canadians deal with rising inflation, the federal government has pointed to measures already rolled out in April's budget, as well as previous ones. However, one economist says officials could have rolled out new policies that would have a greater and more immediate an impact on families.
Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain
The European Union's executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership Friday, a symbolic boost for a country fending off a Russian onslaught that is killing civilians, flattening cities and threatening its very survival.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | First case of monkeypox confirmed in Guelph
Public health officials have identified the first local case of moneypox in Guelph.
-
'It has to stop': Kitchener shootings prompt message from police chief
After two early morning shootings in Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin has issued a message condemning the crimes.
-
'I heard ‘boom, boom, boom': Gunshots in Kitchener neighbourhood frighten residents
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning. It's one of two shootings reported in the city in the space of a few hours
Windsor
-
This is what Canadian boaters need to do when arriving in Michigan
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding Canadian boaters what to do when arriving into Michigan.
-
Highway 401 eastbound reopens near Tilbury after crash
OPP say the eastbound lanes of the Highway 401 have reopened after a collision near Tilbury.
-
Cause listed as 'electrical' in Windsor basement fire
Two people made it out safely after a basement fire in east Windsor.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County women’s soccer player allegedly ‘racially abused’ by opposing team’s fans
A recent women's soccer game was halted after allegations of racial abuse by the opposing team's fans during a match directed at a Simcoe County Rovers FC player.
-
Motorcyclist suffers life-altering injuries in Orillia crash
A man is suffering from life-altering injuries after a motorcycle accident Thursday.
-
Gusty winds up to 70 km/h sweep the region
Environment Canada is advising Central Ontario residents of strong wind gusts beginning near noon and ending this evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Paramedic charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
Nearly four months after a tragic crash between an ambulance and a snow plow that killed a 68-year-old woman near Wawa, police have laid charges.
-
Northerners feel they can’t afford to retire
Timmins pet store owner Walter Palubiski has been looking to sell his shop, and move on to the next stage of his life, but worries whether it will be the retirement he hoped for as the cost of living continues to rise.
-
Police find missing northern Ontario man deceased
A 54-year-old Holtyre man, reported missing in Black River-Matheson township last fall was found deceased June 8, police said in a release.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
-
Here are the top 10 Ottawa intersections for red light camera violations
The three red light cameras on King Edward Avenue, between Besserer Street and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, issued 8,500 tickets last year.
-
'Freedom movement' rallies planned to run in Ottawa all summer: organizer
Events are set to take place in Ottawa in late June through Canada Day and the rest of the summer for what organizers say are to protest remaining COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions.
Toronto
-
Ontario homeowners could have a lien placed on their home -- and not even know it
An Ontario woman whose brother died in March said she was put in charge to handle his financial affairs and was shocked at what she discovered.
-
Two drivers dead after being hit from behind by third motorist in QEW crash, OPP say
Two people are dead and two others are injured following an overnight crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga.
-
Building made famous by TV show Schitt's Creek hits the market for $2.35M
A landmark building made famous by the hit Canadian TV show Schitt's Creek has landed on the market and could be yours for $2.35 million.
Montreal
-
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
-
Baby in respiratory distress dies after being transferred from Montreal hospital
An eight-month-old baby in respiratory distress has died after she was transferred from the Montreal General Hospital.
-
EVENT INFO
EVENT INFO | F1 weekend kicks off in Montreal: Here's what you need to know
Old school Grand Prix race fans and newly-minted bandwagon riders who binged the Netflix series 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' will be in and around Montreal this weekend wearing their finest Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull Racing gear, ready to discuss the finer points of Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and what the phrase 'last-lap overtake' means.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Third man charged with first-degree murder in fatal Moncton shooting
A third man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Joedin Leger in Moncton, N.B., in April.
-
Nova Scotia health-care system will get worse before it gets better: premier
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston conceded Thursday things are likely to get worse for the health-care system before they improve.
-
Moncton reveals action plan to deal with crime concerns in city’s west end
The City of Moncton has revealed its action plan to address concerns from residents over crime in the city’s west end.
Winnipeg
-
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
-
Three charged in months-long investigation into catalytic converter thefts in Winnipeg: WPS
A search of a Springfield Road business led to the arrest of three Manitobans and the discovery of over a dozen catalytic converters, numerous drugs and cash.
-
Tips to conserving energy in your home during the summer heat
While you may be ready for warmer temperatures, your home may not be.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 dead in head-on crash on Hwy. 2 near Okotoks
RCMP confirm two people are dead following a Friday morning highway crash south of Calgary.
-
Poop problem: AHS advises against swimming in Chestermere Lake
Fecal bacteria levels in Chestermere Lake are far too high for Alberta Health Services' liking and the organization wants you to stay out of the water.
-
Memorial Drive reopens to traffic amid looming flood concerns
Drivers can once again access one of Calgary's busiest roadways after construction crews divided the massive berm along Memorial Drive.
Edmonton
-
Fox Drive crash driver hospitalized; no charges laid yet
So far, no charges have been laid in a crash in which a vehicle landed on its nose against a bridge pier in Edmonton's river valley.
-
Albertans are camping outside Canada Place as early as 1:30 a.m. to get a passport
The line outside Canada Place in downtown Edmonton started forming at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
-
Seven-vehicle crash south of Morinville under investigation
A major collision Thursday evening south of Morinville involving seven vehicles, including one almost submerged in a water culvert, is under investigation, RCMP say.
Vancouver
-
Passport renewal delays could hinder B.C. family's dream trip to see golf tournament
A dream graduation present has turned into a nightmare for one Ladner, B.C., family due to ongoing passport renewal delays.
-
Stranger punched and threatened to kill victim in unprovoked attack: Burnaby RCMP
Police are searching for a suspect in a strange and unprovoked attack reported earlier this week in Burnaby.
-
2nd case of monkeypox confirmed in B.C., federal health officials say
A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in B.C., federal health officials said Friday.