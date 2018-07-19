

CTV London





London Police say they are investigating an incident that occurred in the City’s north end Tuesday as a possible hate crime.

A video posted to Facebook appears to show one man blocking a man from leaving a grocery store reportedly calling him an “illegal alien,” according to posting online.

A man in a black hoodie is scene trying to leave the store but is repeatedly blocked by man in a red shirt.

A woman can be heard off camera encouraging the man to try to leave saying if he assaults you to then call the police. The man in hoodie asks if he is assaulted if the woman would call for him to which she replies yes.

When he attempts to leave again the man in the red shirt once again physically blocks the way.

It is unclear what took place before or after the 30 second video however police say they are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Police did say they have spoken with both men involved and no charges will be laid in regards to an assault.