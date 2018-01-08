

CTV London





London police are investigating another death at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

Emergency crews were called to the prison around 8 a.m. Sunday.

At this time, the person's death does not appear to be suspicious.

An autopsy is being conducted on Monday and police will release more information once it is complete.

Police were also called to the jail on Boxing Day to investigate a death.

Foul play was ruled out in that incident.